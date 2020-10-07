17 new COVID-19 cases identified at Notre-Dame Manor in Moncton Wednesday

Public Health is reporting 17 new cases of COVID-19 at the Notre-Dame Manor special care home in Moncton on Wednesday.

In total, 19 cases of the virus have been identified at the facility, including 13 residents, four employees and two family members of residents who had close contact and all are self-isolating.

Government says two residents of the facility are in hospital in stable condition, and neither is in ICU.

The 17 new cases reported Wednesday are the highest single day total since the beginning of the pandemic, surpassing the 15 cases reported on March 28.

To date, New Brunswick has conducted 81,696 COVID-19 tests, with 222 positive cases and two deaths.

There are 22 active cases of the virus in New Brunswick, with 20 in Zone 1, the Moncton Region, and two in Zone 2, the Saint John Region.

In addition, Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health reported potential public exposure to COVID-19 in the Moncton area.

She says anyone who visited the Moncton Costco Optical Centre or the Moncton St-Hubert Restaurant since October 1st should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days.

Anyone who develops symptoms are directed to self-isolate and call 811 to be tested or take the online self-assessment.