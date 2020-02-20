17-year-old Moncton boy facing drug, weapons charges

A 17-year-old Moncton boy was charged with drug and weapons offences following a search of a home in the community on Tuesday.

Officers executed the search warrant shortly after 8:45 p.m. at the home on Ivy Road and seized marihuana, a prohibited firearm, weapons and ammunition.

RCMP say the boy was arrested at the scene and held in custody until a court appearance Wednesday, where he was charged with:

- possession of a prohibited weapon (x2);

- possession of a prohibited weapon with ammunition;

- unsafe storage of a firearm;

- possession of cannabis with intent to distribute;

- mischief under $5,000.00

Police say he was released with conditions and is due back in court in March.

The search, seizure and arrest are connected to an ongoing investigation that began in October 2019.