18 new cases of COVID-19 reported in N.B. Friday

18 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say eight of the new cases are in the Saint John Region (zone 2), seven are in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3), two are in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) and there is one new case in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5)

There are 143 active cases of the virus in the province but no one is being treated in hospital.

Overall, 158,563 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 735 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 582 people have recovered after testing positive.

136 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since January 1st.