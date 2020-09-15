18-year-old man charged following stabbing on Acadian Peninsula
An 18-year-old man has been ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment following a stabbing on the Acadian Peninsula.
Officers were called to a residence on Chaleur Street in Maisonette early Sunday morning where a 51-year-old had suffered stab wounds.
The victim was able to leave the residence and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mounties say the suspect initially refused to cooperate but was arrested a few hours later.
Louis Remi Cormier is charged with aggravated assault and mischief.
His next court appearance is scheduled for October 9th.
The investigation is ongoing.