18-year-old man charged following stabbing on Acadian Peninsula

An 18-year-old man has been ordered to undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment following a stabbing on the Acadian Peninsula.

Officers were called to a residence on Chaleur Street in Maisonette early Sunday morning where a 51-year-old had suffered stab wounds.

The victim was able to leave the residence and was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties say the suspect initially refused to cooperate but was arrested a few hours later.

Louis Remi Cormier is charged with aggravated assault and mischief.

His next court appearance is scheduled for October 9th.

The investigation is ongoing.