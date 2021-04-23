$18B earmarked for Indigenous communities meant to address short-term gaps: Miller

Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller says the 2021 federal budget marks a historic level of investment in Indigenous communities, but he acknowledges much of this spending addresses systemic funding gaps and that longer-term, sustained spending will need to continue.



The Liberals have planned to spend more than 18 billion dollars over the next five years to narrow the socio-economic gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people and to help these communities fight the COVID-19 pandemic.



The total spending earmarked for Canada's First Peoples in the budget may be an eye-popping number compared to previous budgets.



But Miller says it's important to remember the amounts reflect long-standing funding shortfalls in First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities for basic things like clean water, access to local health care and Indigenous policing.



Miller says many of the budget's initiatives are meant to be short-term investments for ``shovel-ready projects'' over the next three to five years.



He says his department will soon launch a strategy with Indigenous communities to get a sense of their plans and individual needs.



This strategy will be used to quantify the larger picture of longer-term federal investments needed to help lift Indigenous communities into a more equal standard of living and right historic wrongs perpetrated against them.

