19 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Thursday

Public Health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday.

There are two, travel-related cases in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), three travel-related cases in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), one travel-related case and a case under investigation in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and a travel-related case in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region)

Officials say the remaining 11 new cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region), including nine that are connected to Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

Public Health is recommending Edmundston and the upper Madawaska region remain in lockdown. and the Grand Falls-Drummond area remain in the Orange Level, with a reassessment on Monday April 26th.

At a press conference in Fredericton Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said the lockdown in parts of Zone 4 will only be lifted when there is an elimination of new cases by community transmission and a limit on cases brought into the region via unnecessary travel.

Russell added New Brunswick is "about 10 weeks away" from every New Brunswicker receiving their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

With 11 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 146, which break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 17

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 12

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region):11

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 102

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 3

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are 15 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital, including five people in ICU and 750 people who are currently self-isolating in New Brunswick.