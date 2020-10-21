19-year-old man arrested following several thefts from vehicles in Sussex

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several thefts from vehicles in Sussex.

Mounties say they received a report Sunday morning about a man going through unlocked vehicles parked on main Street in the community.

Officers were quickly able to identify the suspect and arrested the man a short time later.

The RCMP says it received more than 15 separate reports of thefts in the area at the time.

Cpl. Mathieu Vachon says urges residents to ensure vehicles are locked and valuables are kept out of sight in an effort to reduce your risk of becoming a victim of theft.

The man has been released from custody and is slated to appear in court on January 20th.