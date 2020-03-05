2.3MN earthquake felt in parts of Chaleur Region

Residents in parts of the Chaleur Region report waking up to the ground shaking.

The Earthquakes Canada website confirms a magnitude 2.3 earthquake was recorded in the area just before 3:30am on Thursday.

The quake was lightly felt in the Nigadoo and Beresford area and happened at a depth of approximately five kilometres.

Earthquakes Canada seismologist Nick Ackerley says there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Ackerley invites those who experience quakes to fill out a survey on the Earthquakes Canada website, adding the information is helpful for research purposes.