2,500 NB LPNs seek new union

Over 2,500 licensed practical nurses in New Brunswick are planning on leaving their union.

ICI Radio-Canada reports the LPNs, who are members of CUPE, want to join Nova Scotia-based Atlantic Regional Carpenters Council.

The LPNs want to negotiate a new collective agreement better suited to the present-day realities of their job.

Though their request to join the new union has been accepted, the transfer is in the hands of New Brunswick's Labour and Employment Board.

A decision is expected sometime this summer.

(with files from ICI Radio-Canada)