20-30 cm of snow expected in central, northern N.B. this weekend
Forecasters are calling for a significant snowfall in central and northern New Brunswick this weekend.
In a Special Weather Statement, Environment Canada is calling for the snow to start Saturday night.
Between 20 and 30 cm of snow is expected before conditions improve on Monday.
The weather agency says snow could briefly change over to ice pellets or freezing rain over central parts of the province, though there is still some uncertainty on the exact path of the storm.