20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in NB on Sunday

New Brunswick reported another 20 cases of COVID-19 Sunday, just hours after the Edmundston region in the northwest of the province entered a two-week lockdown.



Nine of the new cases are in the Edmundston region, while there are 10 in the Moncton region and one in the Miramichi area.



There are currently 334 active case in the province and five people are in hospital.



Chief medical health officer, Doctor Jennifer Russell, says officials will be more confident in their decisions if more people who experience symptoms get tested.