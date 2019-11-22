2020 community funding and equalisation grants announced

The province says it will pay out more than $75.5 million to local governments and service districts in the form of community funding and equalisation grants next year.

A release from the Department of Environment and Local Government says this is an increase of about $416,000.

Local governments will have a core funding component of $13.5 million and an equalization component of about $53.2 million.

The province says local service districts will receive core funding of $2.6 million and a police equalization component of $4.4 million.

According to the release, the community funding and equalization grant formula also includes a calculation for policing costs for communities served by the RCMP.

The complete list of Community Funding and Equalization Grants for municipalities and rural communities, and the list of municipal tax bases are available here.