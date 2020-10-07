2021 community funding, equalization grants announced

$75.9 million in community funding and equalization grants will be distributed to local governments and service districts next year.

The province says local governments will receive $13.9 million in core funding, with a $53.2 million equalization payment, while local service districts will receive $2.6 million in core funding and a police equalization component of almost $4.4 million.

The Department of Environment and Local Government says the calculation formula also includes a calculation for policing costs for local governments served by the RCMP.

A list of Community Funding and Equalization Grants for municipalities/rural communities and the list of municipal tax bases is available online.