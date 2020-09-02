20th World Pond Hockey Championship postponed due to pandemic restrictions

The 2021 World Pond Hockey Championship is being called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

What would be the 20th Anniversary of the popular event on Roulston Lake was slated for February of 2021.

Organizers say regulations and restrictions affecting travel, the use of public facilities, and the gathering of people associated with the province's 'State of Emergency' make hosting the event impossible.

The tournament is now scheduled for February 17th to 20th in 2022.