21 new cases of COVID-19, 20 recoveries reported in New Brunswick Wednesday

Public Health reported 21 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 more recoveries in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Officials say the new cases reported January 20th break down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 6 (73)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 2 (56)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 1 (49)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 11 (103)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 1 (27)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 0 (9)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (0)

There are 317 active novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick, with two people being treated in hospital, including one being treated in ICU.

Overall, 1,025 infections have been reported in the province, including 406 since January 1st and 694 people have recovered after testing positive.

New Brunswick has 13 deaths that have been linked to COVID-19 and 177,680 tests have been completed to date.

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Saint-Jacques in Saint-Jacques (Zone 4), with students and staff required to self-isolate until further notice to allow for contact tracing and testing of staff.

The school and the Halte Scolaire École Saint-Jacques child-care centre it contains will be closed for three days.

Officials have also declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Manoir Belle Vue, a special care home in Edmundston (Zone 4),

Residents were tested Tuesday and members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site.

Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4 remain in the Red Level of the provincial COVID-19 recovery plan, with Zones 5, 6 and 7 in the Orange Level.