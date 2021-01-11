21 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Monday

21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Monday.

Four of the new cases are in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), with seven in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3), six in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) and four in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5).

There are 204 active cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, with one person receiving treatment in hospital.

201 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick since January 1st.

At a press conference in Fredericton Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jennifer Russell said this wave of COVID-19 has touched every corner of the province, adding more than 1,700 people are in self-isolation as of Monday.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy also spoke to the media Monday, saying schools are ready to move to online learning but will try to avoid it whenever they can.

He reminded parents they will be directly contacted if a case of COVID-19 is confirmed at their child's school or childcare facility.

Government says 7,732 COVID vaccines have been administered, with 3,443 doses reserved to give people a second dose, and 1,862 New Brunswickers have been fully vaccinated.

Overall, 163,556 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 586 people have recovered after testing positive.