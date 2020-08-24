21-year-old N.B. man dies after motorcycle, pickup truck collide in Musquash

Police in New Brunswick say a 21-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a pickup truck Saturday afternoon in Musquash.



RCMP say the man from Dipper Harbour, N.B., died of his injuries at the scene of the collision on Route 790 west of Saint John.



Police say both the pickup truck and the motorcycle were travelling northbound when the crash occurred.



The driver of the pickup, who was alone in the vehicle at the time of the collision, was not injured.



The highway was closed for several hours following the crash, but has since reopened.



Police say their investigation is ongoing.