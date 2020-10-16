211 NB now accessible across the province

211 NB is now accessible across New Brunswick.

The Department of Social Development says the free, bilingual and confidential resource is to help New Brunswickers navigate the network of community, social, non-clinical health and government services.

Social Development Bruce Fitch said in a release Thursday that the service is much needed and will equip New Brunswickers with information on supports available in their communities.

New Brunswickers can call 2-1-1 and trained staff will work to connect callers with services for both every day needs and needs in times of crisis.

Government says the service is now fully active and providing information and referral services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.