22nd COVID-19 death, two new cases and 15 recoveries reported in New Brunswick Thursday

Public Health is reporting New Brunswick's 22nd COVID-19 related death, along with two new cases and 15 recoveries on Thursday.

Officials say an individual in their 80s, who was a resident of Vllla des Jardins in Edmundston, died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

The cases reported February 11th include one case in each of Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The 161 active cases, down from 175 on Wednesday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 27

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 4

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 8

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 120

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 2

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are six people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two who are in ICU.

At a press conference in Fredericton Thursday, Dr. Gordon Dow, an infectious disease specialist with Horizon Health, said while new variants pose a threat, their spread can be controlled by following the guidelines set out by Public Health.

Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains in the Red Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the rest of the province is in the Orange Level.

Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard added she expects zones to remain in the Orange Level for at least the next two to three weeks.

Overall, 1,377 infections have been reported in the province, with 22 deaths and 1,193 people who have recovered after testing positive.