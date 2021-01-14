23 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick Thursday

23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Officials say seven of the new cases are in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), with two in the Saint John Region (Zone 2), four in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3), five in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4), four in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5) and one in the Bathurst Region (Zone 6).

There are 246 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including three people receiving treatment in hospital.

At a press conference on Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said there are more than 2,000 New Brunswickers in self-isolation.

260 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick since January 1st.

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Rothesay (Zone 2) and students and staff were home Thursday while contact tracing was being completed.

A second positive case of the novel coronavirus was confirmed at Edith Cavell School in Moncton (Zone 1) with students and staff at home Thursday and Friday.

Due to the number of school personnel self-isolating, students in Grades 5 to 8 at 5 to 8 at Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie will learn from home in the coming days.

No additional cases have been reported at the school since Friday January 8th.

The province says a shipment of Moderna vaccine arrived today and will be used to vaccinate residents and staff at eight long-term care facilities in the coming days, while additional doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that arrived earlier this week will be used at vaccination clinics in Campbellton, Edmundston, Fredericton and Saint John this weekend for members of priority groups.

Overall, 167,776 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 859 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Twelve deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus, while 600 people have recovered after testing positive.