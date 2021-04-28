23-year-old man charged after colliding with police cruiser in Rosedale

A 23-year-old man has been charged after colliding with a police vehicle in Rosedale, near Hartland.

The RCMP says officers responded to a call at a home in McKenna on Sunday and that a man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.

A vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the incident was identified on Route 105 in Pembroke a short time later.

Officers deployed a spike-belt but the driver avoided it and collided with a police cruiser.

Nobody was injured and the driver was arrested.

Lance Claus of Newburg is charged with several offences, including:

Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by a police officer,

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

Operating a motor vehicle while suspended,

Mischief under $5,000.

Claus was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

The investigation is ongoing.