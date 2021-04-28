23-year-old man charged after colliding with police cruiser in Rosedale
A 23-year-old man has been charged after colliding with a police vehicle in Rosedale, near Hartland.
The RCMP says officers responded to a call at a home in McKenna on Sunday and that a man fled the scene in a vehicle before police arrived.
A vehicle matching the description of the one involved in the incident was identified on Route 105 in Pembroke a short time later.
Officers deployed a spike-belt but the driver avoided it and collided with a police cruiser.
Nobody was injured and the driver was arrested.
Lance Claus of Newburg is charged with several offences, including:
- Operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by a police officer,
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,
- Operating a motor vehicle while suspended,
- Mischief under $5,000.
Claus was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing on Wednesday afternoon.
The investigation is ongoing.