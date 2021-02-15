23rd COVID-19 related death, 10 recoveries and one new case reported in N.B. Monday

Public Health is reporting New Brunswick's 23rd COVID-19 related death, along with one new case and 10 recoveries on Monday.

Officials say an individual in their 80s, who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vu in Edmundston, died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

The new case reported on February 15th is an individual in their 50s in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The 140 active cases, down from 150 on Sunday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 14

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 4

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 6

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 113

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 3

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are six people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two who are in ICU.

Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains in the Red Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the rest of the province is in the Orange Level.

Overall, 1,401 infections have been reported in the province, with 23 deaths and 1,237 people who have recovered after testing positive.

Government says a vaccination update will be posted on the COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday.