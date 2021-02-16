24th COVID-19 related death, 12 recoveries & 3 new cases reported in N.B. Tuesday

Public Health is reporting New Brunswick's 24th COVID-19 related death, along with three new cases and 12 recoveries on Tuesday.

Officials say an individual in their 80s, who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vu in Edmundston, died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

There have been 83 cases of COVID-19 at the long-term care facility, involving 47 residents and 36 staff.

The new cases reported on February 16th include a case in Zone 1 (Moncton Region) and two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

The 130 active cases, down from 140 on Monday, break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 14

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 4

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 5

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 104

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 3

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 0

There are six people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including two who are in ICU.

On Tuesday, Public Health officials declared the outbreak at Parkland Saint John, which consisted of only one COVID-19 case, officially over.

Government says 21,182 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick to date, with 7,505 people who have received both doses.

At a press conference in Fredericton, Health Minister Dorothy Sheppard said 12,040 healthcare staff have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, along with 3,013 residents of long-term care homes.

She added 1,900 healthcare workers and 1,480 residents of long-term care homes are scheduled to receive their second doses this week.

Overall, 1,404 infections have been reported in the province, with 24 deaths and 1,249 people who have recovered after testing positive.

Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) remains in the Red Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan, while the rest of the province is in the Orange Level.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown)