25 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Friday

Public Health reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Friday.

Officials say there are four new cases in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), five new cases in each of the Saint John (Zone 2), and Fredericton (Zone 3) Regions, six new cases in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4), four new cases in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5) and one new case in the Bathurst Region (Zone 6).

There are 256 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including four people in hospital with one receiving treatment in ICU.

285 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick since January 1st.

Government says the majority of students at Kennebecasis Valley High School in Quispamsis (Zone 2) returned to school Friday, while a few groups continued to learn from home.

Students at Townswview School and Woodstock High School (Zone 3) will continue learning from home until Thursday January 21st, with in-class learning resuming on Friday January 22nd.

Overall, 169,256 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 884 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

12 deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus, while 615 people have recovered after testing positive.