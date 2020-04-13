25 to 55 mm rain for parts of N.B. over next 24 hours

Environment Canada says parts of New Brunswick could see between 25 and 55 mm of rain between Monday and Tuesday.

The weather agency issued a Rainfall Warning for all of central and western New Brunswick late Sunday night.

Forecasters say showers will begin in the southwest Monday morning before spreading rapidly across the province by the afternoon.

Rain will become heavy at times Monday evening before tapering off Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says the rain will be coupled with winds gusting to 80 km/h and mild temperatures.

This combination will result in rapid snowmelt and could lead to localised flooding.