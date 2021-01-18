26 new COVID-19 cases, 14 recoveries reported in New Brunswick on Monday

Public Health reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 recoveries on Monday.

The province says the new cases reported January 18th are broken down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 7 (69)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 9 (62)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 7 (59)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 2 (76)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 0 (30)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 1 (8)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (0)

There are 304 active novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick, including one person receiving treatment in hospital.

Premier Blaine Higgs said in a release, "The next few days are critical to determine the direction in which our province is heading."

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at École Élémentaire Sacré-Coeur in Grand Falls (Zone 4) as well as at the Halte scolaire Happy Feet daycare, which is located in the school.

The school community and families of the daycare have been notified and the school will close to students for three days to allow for contact tracing and testing of school staff.

There have been 973 COVID-19 cases overall, including 656 people who have recovered after testing positive.

354 new cases have been reported in the province since January 1st.

12 deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 174,195 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted so far.

To date, 10,436 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 7,339 New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated.