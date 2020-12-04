26-year-old charged with attempted murder following incident in Moncton
New Brunswick RCMP say a 26-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge following an incident in Moncton.
Police say the responded Wednesday to a report of an injured person at the corner of Mountain Road and Oakland Avenue.
A man and a woman were arrested at a home on Oakland Avenue a short time later.
The Mounties say Nathaniel Joseph Bourque, who appeared in court yesterday, also faces charges of unlawful confinement and failing to comply with a court order.