26-year-old charged with attempted murder following incident in Moncton

New Brunswick RCMP say a 26-year-old man faces an attempted murder charge following an incident in Moncton.



Police say the responded Wednesday to a report of an injured person at the corner of Mountain Road and Oakland Avenue.



A man and a woman were arrested at a home on Oakland Avenue a short time later.



The Mounties say Nathaniel Joseph Bourque, who appeared in court yesterday, also faces charges of unlawful confinement and failing to comply with a court order.

