26-year-old man dead following crash in Beechwood

A 26-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Beechwood.

The RCMP says the collision occurred last Thursday on Route 105.

When officers arrived they discovered two individuals who are believed to have been ejected from the vehicle.

A 26-year-old man from Piercemont was taken to hospital where he later died.

A 40-year-old man from Johnville was transported to hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Mounties are asking anyone with information, or who may have witnessed the crash, are asked to contact the RCMP.

