26th COVID-19 related death, two recoveries, one new case reported Monday in N.B.

Public Health is reporting New Brunswick's 26th COVID-19 related death, along with one new case and two recoveries on Monday.

Officials say an individual in their 80s, who was a resident of Manoir Belle Vu in Edmundston, died as a result of underlying complications, including COVID-19.

The new case reported February 22nd is in an individual in their 40s in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and brings the number of active infections in the province to 84.

Government says it is removing an individual previously identified as a case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) from the confirmed list of COVID-19 cases because of a false positive result.

The 84 active COVID-19 cases break down as follows:

- Zone 1 (Moncton Region): 7

- Zone 2 (Saint John Region): 3

- Zone 3 (Fredericton Region): 0

- Zone 4 (Edmundston Region): 72

- Zone 5 (Campbellton Region): 0

- Zone 6 (Bathurst Region): 1

- Zone 7 (Miramichi Region): 1

There are two people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in hospital in New Brunswick, including one in ICU.

On Monday, Public Health announced the 6th case of the COVID-19 U.K. variant in the province has been confirmed in a previously reported case in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region).

Overall, 1,424 infections have been reported in the province, with 26 deaths and 1,313 people who have recovered after testing positive.

To date, 26,317 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New Brunswick, with 11,036 people who have received both doses.

Public Health says clinics to administer the first dose of vaccine to more than 5,200 residents of 193 licensed long-term care facilities are slated to take place this week.

More than 1,000 other people are scheduled to receive their second dose at these clinics.