27 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries reported in N.B. on Saturday

Public Health reported 27 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 recovered cases in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Officials say the new cases breakdown as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 7 (59)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 4 (51)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 4 (62)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 7 (54)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 3 (35)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 2 (6)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (0)

There are 267 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, including three people who are receiving treatment in hospital.

312 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since January 1st.

As of Saturday, there have been 911 COVID-19 cases overall, including 631 people who have recovered after testing positive.

12 deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 170,985 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted.

Government says a positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in a traveler who may have been infectious while on Air Canada flight 8910 that departed Toronto for Moncton at 11:23 a.m. on December 31st.

Public Health says enforcement personnel visited 172 sites earlier this week and found 99.4% of all patrons were wearing masks, though only 88.9% were wearing masks.

Warnings were issued for violations and follow-up visits were conducted, while cease work orders were issued in cases were compliance was not adequate.

Businesses with inadequate operational plans/no operational plan will be issued fines up to $10,000 or a cease work order.