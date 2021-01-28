27 new COVID-19 cases and 41 recoveries reported in N.B. Thursday

Public Health reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and 41 recoveries on Thursday.

Officials say the 27 new cases reported January 28th break down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 11 (77)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 2 (35)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 0 (32)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 14 (152)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 0 (9)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 0 (7)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (2)

There are 313 active novel coronavirus cases in the province, with four people in hospital, including two receiving treatment in ICU.

1,202 infections have been reported in New Brunswick overall, including 583 since January 1st, with 16 deaths and 872 people who have recovered after testing positive.