27-year-old man charged in connection to traffic incident in Johnville
A traffic incident in Bath has resulted in several charges for a Johnville man.
The RCMP says officers tried to stop a vehicle on Main Street last Thursday and that driver collided with a police cruiser before fleeing the scene.
27-year-old Cole Smith was arrested later that day and charged with:
- Flight from police,
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,
- Operating a vehicle while suspended,
- Failure to remain at the scene of a collision.
Smith will remain in custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday.