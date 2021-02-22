27-year-old man charged in connection to traffic incident in Johnville

A traffic incident in Bath has resulted in several charges for a Johnville man.

The RCMP says officers tried to stop a vehicle on Main Street last Thursday and that driver collided with a police cruiser before fleeing the scene.

27-year-old Cole Smith was arrested later that day and charged with:

Flight from police,

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle,

Operating a vehicle while suspended,

Failure to remain at the scene of a collision.

Smith will remain in custody until his bail hearing on Wednesday.