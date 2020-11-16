2nd promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate announced as Canada approaches 300k cases

News of another promising COVID-19 vaccine candidate emerged Monday as Canada inched closer to the 300,000-case count, with the two hardest-hit provinces continuing to report more than 1,000 daily new infections and a sudden spike in Nunavut triggering a two-week lockdown.



Moderna's announcement that its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5 per cent effective, according to preliminary data, comes a week after a similar announcement from Pfizer.



Both American companies are among those that have signed agreements with Canada, and have asked Health Canada to review their products.



Ontario's health minister, Christine Elliott, said Monday the province has a team preparing a plan for the distribution of a vaccine, including ethicists to ensure the immunization is doled out ``fairly and equitably and to the people that absolutely need it the most.''



Calling it a ``top priority,'' Elliott said the province will be ``ready to go as soon as the vaccines are available.''



Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hoped a vaccine would roll out early next year, but warned a shot won't provide an immediate solution to the second wave currently spurring a surge in cases across the country.