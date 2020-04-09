3 new cases of COVID-19 in N.B. Thursday; provincial total at 111

There are three new cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick's Chief Medical Officer of Health, made the announcement at a press conference in Fredericton this afternoon.

She said the three new cases are all in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, and consist of individuals under the age of 10, between 30 and 39 years old and between 40 and 49 years old respectively.

All three new cases have been in close contact with a previously confirmed case.

Dr. Russell added the number of cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick continues to rise slowly, which is a testament of the actions of the government and the public to contain and slow the spread of the virus.

She reiterated the importance of self-care during this stressful time, and encouraged New Brunswickers to take care of themselves, get plenty of rest and avoid information overload.