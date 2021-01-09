30 new COVID-19 cases in N.B. on Saturday, travel restrictions for K-12 students

30 new cases of COVID-19 and new travel restrictions for students from kindergarten to Grade 12 were announced in New Brunswick on Saturday.

Officials say there are six new cases in the Moncton Region (Zone 1), three in the Saint John Region (Zone 2), eight in the Fredericton Region (Zone 3), seven in the Edmundston Region (Zone 4) and five in the Campbellton Region (Zone 5).

Public Health says there are three confirmed cases at Woodstock High School and one case at Townsview School in Woodstock in Zone 3, along with one positive case at each of Académie Notre-Dame in Dalhousie and Polyvalente Roland-Pépin in Campbellton in Zone 5.

Students and staff at the two schools in Zone 3 are asked to self-isolate on Saturday January 9th and Sunday January 10th, and anyone who is a close contact of a school-based case will be notified by Public Health through contact tracing.

In addition, a positive case has been confirmed at Garderie Tic Tac Toe in Dalhousie in Zone 5.

Government says any students in kindergarten to Grade 8 in Nova Scotia or Quebec who attend school in New Brunswick, or students entering the province from another province due to formal custody or care agreements, must now receive weekly COVID-19 tests.

There are 172 active cases of the virus in the province but no one is being treated in hospital.

Overall, 160,039 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 765 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 584 people have recovered after testing positive.

166 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in New Brunswick since January 1st.