31 new cases of COVID-19 reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday

31 new cases of COVID-19 are being reported in New Brunswick on Wednesday.

Six cases were reported in the Moncton Region, with 18 in the Saint John Region, three in the Fredericton Region, one in the Edmundston Region and three in the Campbellton Region.

Wednesday's cases mark the largest number of cases reported in a single day since the beginning of the pandemic, beating the 27 cases reported on Tuesday.

At a press conference in Fredericton on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said clusters of cases continue to grow and spread and everyone needs to do their part to avoid seeing New Brunswick slip into the Red Level of the COVID-19 recovery plan.

Dr. Russell added there are 97 healthcare workers in the province who are not working due to reasons related to COVID-19.

CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown reports on Twitter that 73 work for Horizon Health, including 22 in Zone 1, 20 in Zone 2 and 31 in Zone 3.

There are 110 active cases of the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick, with one person receiving treatement in an intensive care unit.

Overall, 156.043 tests have been conducted in New Brunswick, resulting in 693 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Nine deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus and 573 people have recovered after testing positive.

94 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported since January 1st.

Government says it has received 11,175 doses of vaccine so far and anticipates that 7,500 of those would have been administered by January 11th.

Officials say vaccinations clinics will be setup around the province as the supply of vaccine increases in the coming weeks and months.

(With files from CTV Atlantic's Laura Brown)