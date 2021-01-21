32 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries in N.B. on Thursday

32 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 recoveries were reported in New Brunswick on Thursday.

Officials say the new cases reported January 21st break down as follows:

*Active cases in parenthesis

- Moncton Region (Zone 1): 5 (74)

- Saint John Region (Zone 2): 3 (55)

- Fredericton Region (Zone 3): 4 (47)

- Edmundston Region (Zone 4): 19 (113)

- Campbellton Region (Zone 5): 2 (26)

- Bathurst Region (Zone 6): 0 (9)

- Miramichi Region (Zone 7): 0 (0)

There are 324 active novel coronavirus cases in New Brunswick, with three people being treated in hospital, including two receiving treatment in ICU.

Overall, 1,057 infections have been reported in the province, including 438 since January 1st and 719 people have recovered after testing positive.

New Brunswick has 13 deaths that have been linked to COVID-19 and 179,582 tests have been completed to date.

At a press conference Thursday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell, said the measures implemented earlier this week need more time to work, but there are positive signs, including the stabilizing of cases in the Moncton, Saint John and Fredericton Regions.

However, she added the situation in the Edmundston Region "remains gravely concerning" saying the number of active cases in the region is the highest in the province and there have been outbreaks in workplaces and adult residential facilities.

Dr. Russell said 24 cases, including 6 new cases Thursday, have been linked to the Nadeau poultry plant in Saint-François de Madawaska.

She added when it is required, Public Health will be ready with new restrictions to contain the virus, and will not hesitate to recommend their use.

Public Health said Students at École Élémentaire Sacré-Cœur, in Grand Falls (Zone 4), and École Régionale Saint-Basile, in Edmundston (Zone 4), will continue to learn from home this week and will return to school on Monday.

Officials have also declared an outbreak of COVID-19 at Le Pavillon Le Royer, a special care home in Edmundston (Zone 4), following a confirmed case at the facility on Wednesday.

Members of the Provincial Rapid Outbreak Management Team are on site.