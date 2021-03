A 32-year-old man is dead after the ATV he was driving left a trail in the Haut-Riviere-due-Portage area.

The RCMP says another ATV-rider discovered tracks leaving the trail, leading down to a nearby brook on Sunday, but there was no sign of the driver.

The man from Bois-Gagnon was located deceased in the water a short distance away.

Police continue to investigate.