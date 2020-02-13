32-year-old woman reported missing, last seen at Moncton Hospital

The RCMP is asking for help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman from Richibucto.

Jessica Fischer was last seen shortly after 5 a.m. on Monday at the Moncton Hospital on MacBeath Avenue.

She was reported missing to the RCMP later that same day.

Fischer is described as around 5'4" with a thin build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

She was last seen barefoot, wearing a light pink track suit.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call police.