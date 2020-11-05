33-year-old Campbellton woman dies in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A Campbellton woman has died following a head-on collision between an SUV and a tractor-trailer.

The Richibucto RCMP says the crash occurred Tuesday on Route 11 in Glenwood.

Police say it's believed the northbound SUV crossed the centreline and collided with the on-coming tractor trailer.

The 33-year-old woman, who was the lone occupant of the SUV, was taken to hospital where she later died.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Police continue to investigate.