33-year-old man arrested following alleged hostage situation at Miramichi Regional Hospital

A man has been charged following a hostage situation at the Miramichi Regional Hospital last week.

The Miramichi Police Force says a patient allegedly assaulted a nurse with a knife and held a security guard against their will last Thursday.

After nearly two hours of negotiations the man tried to leave the hospital with the security guard but was incapacitated after an officer deployed his taser.

Thirty-three-year old Justin Keith MacIvor of South Esk faces a charge of assault with a weapon.

MacIvor been remanded into police custody and police say he could face further charges.