36th death, 24 new COVID cases reported in New Brunswick, Zone 4 moves to Orange level at midnight

Public Health reported New Brunswick's 36th COVID-19 related death and 24 new cases of the virus on Tuesday.

Officials say a person in their 20s has died from COVID-19 in Zone 1 (Moncton Region).

The 24 new cases reported Tuesday include two new cases in Zone 1, one of which is a temporary foreign worker and the other that is under investigation, as well a case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) that is under investigation.

The remaining 21 cases are in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and are all residents and staff at Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

With 8 recoveries also reported, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick stands at 137, with six people in hospital and two receiving treatment in ICU.

At a press conference in Fredericton Tuesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Jennifer Russell said Public Health is closely monitoring the situation in Zone 3, where New Brunswick's first case of the India variant was identified, and will determine if new restrictions are required in that area in the coming days.

Public Health has also recommended the part of Zone 4 that has been under lockdown since April 11th will move to the Orange Level of New Brunswick's COVID-19 recovery plan at midnight tonight.

Under the Orange Level, a household bubble can extend to include a Steady 10 list of contacts, masks remain mandatory in public spaces and outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained, restaurant dining rooms may open, and spas, salons, fitness centres and entertainment centres may operate under a COVID=19 operational plan with additional public health measures.

As of Tuesday, New Brunswickers aged 60 and older can now schedule an appointment online to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine through either of the regional health networks or by contacting a participating pharmacy.

Walk-in appointments are not available, and when booking an appointment, people should indicate if they are self-isolating.