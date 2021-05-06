39th COVID-related death, 11 new cases reported Wednesday

Public Health reported New Brunswick's 39th death related to COVID-19 and 11 new cases of the virus in the province on Wednesday.

Officials confirmed a person in their 70s, who was a resident of Pavillion Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls, passed away in hospital as a result of COVID-19.

Wednesday's new cases include two close contacts of previous cases and a case under investigation in Zone 1 (Moncton Region), a close contact of a previous case in Zone 2 (Saint John Region), and a travel-related case in Zone 3 (Fredericton Region).

There are also five close contacts of previous cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) and a travel-related case in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

With 6 recoveries also reported, there were 145 active COVID-19 infections in New Brunswick as of May 5th, with six hospitalized patients and two being treated in ICU.

Government says the isolation for residents and staff at Elizabeth Parr-Johnston residence at the University of New Brunswick, Fredericton, was lifted at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

Additional testing for residents and staff of Magee House took place yesterday and those who have tested negative throughout the process will be released from isolation at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

A section of Zone 4, including Edmundston and the Upper Madawaska region, Saint-Léonard, Grand Falls, Drummond, New Denmark and Four Falls remain in the Orange level.

All other zones and communities in the province, including the Saint-Quentin and Kedgwick regions in Zone 4, remain in the Yellow level.