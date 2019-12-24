40-year-old man charged after Mounties seize what appears to be drugs from Dundee home

A 40-year-old man has been arrested after police seized what appears to be drugs from a home in Dundee last week.

Mounties seized approximately 5,000 tablets of what's believed to be methamphetamine, along with hydromorphone pills, cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash from a residence on Welsh Road last Thursday.

Kevin Donald Lavalle is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon while prohibited and breach of probation.

He'll remain in custody until his next court appearance on January 7th.

The investigation is on-going.