40th COVID-related death, 11 new COVID-19 cases reported in New Brunswick Thursday

Public Health reported New Brunswick's 40th COVID-19 related death and 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Officials say an individual in their 80s in Zone 4 (Edmundston Region) has died as a result of COVID-19.

They were a resident of Pavillon Beau-Lieu, a special care home in Grand Falls.

Government says Thursday's new cases include ten travel-related cases of New Brunswick workers who are isolating outside the province, and are included in the totals of the health zones of their home communities.

These cases include one in each of Zone 2 (Saint John Region), Zone 3 (Fredericton Region) and Zone 5 (Campbellton Region) and seven in Zone 6 (Bathurst Region).

The lone new case in the province is a case under investigation in Zone 2.

With 13 recoveries reported Thursday, there are 142 active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick, with six people in hospital and two in ICU.

Public Health says a case of the Brazilian variant has been confirmed in a previously reported case in Zone 6.

Starting Thursday, a parent or guardian can make an appointment online and give consent for a child between 12 and 15-years old with either a complex medical condition or two or more chronic conditions to receive their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through either of the regional health networks.

Children in this age group who do not currently meet vaccination criteria will become eligible for vaccination later this spring.