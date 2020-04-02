40th Regional, Commercial and Industrial Expo. cancelled due to COVID-19

Fundraising efforts for the Beresford Volunteer Fire Department are are suffering due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following recommendations from health officials, organizers say the 40th Regional, Commercial and Industrial Exposition scheduled to be held in May has been called off.

Organizing committee president Serge Gionet says the decision wasn't taken lightly and that the group's top priority is the safety of exhibitors and participants.

Money from the annual event helps purchase equipment for the fire department as well as fund its community programs.