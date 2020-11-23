49-year-old Woodstock man charged in connection with 'historical sexual assault' of minor

The Woodstock Police Force says a man has been arrested in connection with a 'historical sexual assault of a minor'.

The 49-year-old was arrested last Thursday.

He's been charged with with sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching involving a person under 16 years of age, and sexual assault on a person younger than 16.

The department says no further details are being released at this time to protect the victim's identity.

Anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Force.