A Daily Grand ticket worth $500,000 was sold in York County.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation (ALC) says the winning ticket was from a bonus draw from Thursday.

The winning numbers for the bonus draw are 8, 19, 25, 40, and 41.

The main draw numbers are 14, 19, 35, 43, and 44 with the Grand number of 6.

ALC says details on the prize winner or winners will be released as soon as they come forward.