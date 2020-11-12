iHeartRadio
$50M foundation aims to help heal damage from notorious '60s Scoop'

60's scoop (CTV News)

Survivors of the notorious '60s Scoop are set to mark a key milestone today.
     
They will be celebrating the ceremonial launch of a 50-million-dollar foundation.
     
The foundation's aim is to help heal the damage done by taking Indigenous children from their families and placing them in non-Indigenous homes.
     
The virtual event will see the investiture of a 10-member board for the Sixties Scoop Healing Foundation.
     
Establishment of the foundation was part of a class-action settlement with the federal government and a key demand of a lead plaintiff Sally Brown Martel.
     
She says the launch is a cause for celebration for people across Canada.

