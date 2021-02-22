51-year old man sentenced to three years in prison on child pornography charges

Police say 51-year old Wayne Wilfred Toole is sentenced to 36-months in prison in relation to a child pornography investigation.

Officers executed a search of a home in Ammon in May 2019 and arrested a 49-year old man who was later released on conditions.

RCMP say Wayne Wilfred Toole was charged with possession and making available child pornography on May 15th, 2020, and was sentenced on Thursday to two concurrent 36-month sentences.

Toole has been added to the National Sex Offender Registry and will be required to submit a DNA sample.

Police say his release from prison will come with strict conditions, including not being around children.